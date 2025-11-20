Financial Snapshot: Analyzing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) was $5.84 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88.66 million shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.105 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.13 and its Current Ratio is at 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on March 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $2.50 previously.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

On January 09, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 09, 2024, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when HAYES DOROTHY D sold 22,000 shares for $6.08 per share. The transaction valued at 133,870 led to the insider holds 236,150 shares of the business.

DOROTHY HAYES bought 22,000 shares of BBAI for $133,870 on Nov 18 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Ricker Sean Raymond, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,978 shares for $5.35 each. As a result, the insider received 64,082 and left with 296,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2549459200 and an Enterprise Value of 2075685120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.395 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBAI is 3.22, which has changed by 1.7305937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $10.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14%.

Shares Statistics:

BBAI traded an average of 111.33M shares per day over the past three months and 102411540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 435.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.78M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.45% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of 1761868800 were 79410760 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 79542927. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 79410760 and a Short% of Float of 18.290001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.06M to a low estimate of $30.68M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $43.83M. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.28M. There is a high estimate of $37.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.02M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.24M. Based on 3 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $164.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.03M and the low estimate is $145.83M.