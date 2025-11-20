Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) was $2.64 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has increased by $1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. CMBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4725.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’24 when Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth sold 50 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 62 led to the insider holds 4,880 shares of the business.

Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth bought 50 shares of CMBM for $62 on Dec 02 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMBM now has a Market Capitalization of 74563656 and an Enterprise Value of 104981656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.372.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMBM is 1.83, which has changed by 1.3513513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMBM has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.55%.

Shares Statistics:

CMBM traded an average of 15.37M shares per day over the past three months and 8412440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.64M. Insiders hold about 51.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.31% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBM as of 1761868800 were 6425923 with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1759190400 on 1586270. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6425923 and a Short% of Float of 50.029999999999994.