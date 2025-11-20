Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) was $57.1 for the day, down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $58.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.738 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 269.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when PAULSEN BRADLEY bought 5,000 shares for $60.27 per share. The transaction valued at 301,346 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Adamson John J sold 4,240 shares of FND for $335,889 on Aug 07 ’25. The EVP & CIO now owns 17,347 shares after completing the transaction at $79.22 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, John Adamson, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,240 shares for $79.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 6152874496 and an Enterprise Value of 7933169152. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.567.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FND is 1.76, which has changed by -0.457578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $122.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.40%.

Shares Statistics:

FND traded an average of 2.41M shares per day over the past three months and 2582560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.52M. Insiders hold about 1.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of 1761868800 were 9559689 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1759190400 on 10185589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9559689 and a Short% of Float of 10.24.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 22.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of . The current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $4.89B.