Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) was $83.75 for the day, down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $88.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. NSIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NSIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when PUSHOR KATHLEEN S bought 2,283 shares for $136.19 per share.

PUSHOR KATHLEEN S bought 2,283 shares of NSIT for $305,123 on May 21 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $130.94 each. As a result, the insider received 78,564,000 and left with 3,461,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSIT now has a Market Capitalization of 2635677440 and an Enterprise Value of 3680457216. As of this moment, Insight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.445 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NSIT is 0.95, which has changed by -0.41307104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NSIT has reached a high of $181.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.46%.

Shares Statistics:

NSIT traded an average of 386.96K shares per day over the past three months and 389120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.52M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.72% stake in the company. Shares short for NSIT as of 1761868800 were 1290075 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1759190400 on 1619539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1290075 and a Short% of Float of 9.819999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.75 and $9.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.65. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $10.86 and $10.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of . The current estimate, Insight Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.07BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $8.33B.

