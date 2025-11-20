Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) was $83.75 for the day, down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $88.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. NSIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NSIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when PUSHOR KATHLEEN S bought 2,283 shares for $136.19 per share.

PUSHOR KATHLEEN S bought 2,283 shares of NSIT for $305,123 on May 21 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $130.94 each. As a result, the insider received 78,564,000 and left with 3,461,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSIT now has a Market Capitalization of 2635677440 and an Enterprise Value of 3680457216. As of this moment, Insight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.445 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NSIT is 0.95, which has changed by -0.41307104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NSIT has reached a high of $181.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.46%.

Shares Statistics:

NSIT traded an average of 386.96K shares per day over the past three months and 389120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.52M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.72% stake in the company. Shares short for NSIT as of 1761868800 were 1290075 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1759190400 on 1619539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1290075 and a Short% of Float of 9.819999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.75 and $9.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.65. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $10.86 and $10.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of . The current estimate, Insight Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.07BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $8.33B.