Gaining Ground: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Closes Lower at 38.97, Down -3.71

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $38.97 in the last session, down -3.71% from day before closing price of $40.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.895.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.87 and its Current Ratio is at 4.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 05, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 04, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 19, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 19, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Hamilton James C sold 20,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 212,122 shares of the business.

James Hamilton bought 20,000 shares of ARWR for $700,015 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Hamilton James C, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 450,000 and left with 232,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 5387896832 and an Enterprise Value of 5200503808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.076 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.899.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARWR is 1.31, which has changed by 1.2138951 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $43.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1712280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.24M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of 1761868800 were 11784510 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1759190400 on 11698624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11784510 and a Short% of Float of 11.0.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of -$1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$5.45.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.15M. There is a high estimate of $467.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $945.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.5M and the low estimate is $99.7M.