Gaining Ground: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Closes Lower at 38.97, Down -3.71

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $38.97 in the last session, down -3.71% from day before closing price of $40.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.895.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.87 and its Current Ratio is at 4.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 05, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 04, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 19, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 19, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Hamilton James C sold 20,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 212,122 shares of the business.

James Hamilton bought 20,000 shares of ARWR for $700,015 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Hamilton James C, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 450,000 and left with 232,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 5387896832 and an Enterprise Value of 5200503808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.076 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.899.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARWR is 1.31, which has changed by 1.2138951 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $43.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1712280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.24M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of 1761868800 were 11784510 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1759190400 on 11698624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11784510 and a Short% of Float of 11.0.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of -$1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$5.45.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.15M. There is a high estimate of $467.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $945.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.5M and the low estimate is $99.7M.

