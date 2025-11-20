Gaining Ground: Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Closes Higher at 15.0, Up 1.42

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $15.0 in the last session, up 1.42% from day before closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

On July 21, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 02, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Sun Angela sold 6,800 shares for $16.02 per share. The transaction valued at 108,936 led to the insider holds 46,498 shares of the business.

Sun Angela bought 6,800 shares of CWK for $108,936 on Sep 05 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 3474068224 and an Enterprise Value of 5951368192. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.595 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWK is 1.47, which has changed by 0.04596889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $17.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWK traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1244480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 231.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.44M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of 1761868800 were 11152292 with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 1759190400 on 11349441. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11152292 and a Short% of Float of 5.7800002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of . The current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $2.63BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.99B and the low estimate is $10.2B.

