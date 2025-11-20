Gaining Ground: Organigram Global Inc (OGI) Closes Lower at 1.51, Down -2.58

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $1.51 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5696 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 202373472 and an Enterprise Value of 239586624. As of this moment, Organigram’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 232.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 510.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -111.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGI is 1.50, which has changed by 0.026490092 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGI traded on average about 689.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.69M. Insiders hold about 32.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of 1761868800 were 4957267 with a Short Ratio of 7.19, compared to 1759190400 on 5321365.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Organigram Global Inc (OGI) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.5M to a low estimate of $71.07M. As of . The current estimate, Organigram Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $44.7MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.71M. There is a high estimate of $72.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $159.84MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301.4M and the low estimate is $283.85M.