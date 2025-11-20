Gaining Ground: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Closes Lower at 16.78, Down -1.12

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) closed at $16.78 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $16.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48.66 million shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.6632.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 10, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

On August 19, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 19, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares for $16.78 per share. The transaction valued at 41,962 led to the insider holds 1,018,184 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares of RKT for $41,758 on Nov 17 ’25. The Director now owns 1,020,684 shares after completing the transaction at $16.70 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $17.47 each. As a result, the insider received 43,663 and left with 1,025,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 47241453568 and an Enterprise Value of 63340490752. As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 211.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.385 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.198.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKT is 2.25, which has changed by 0.24687731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $22.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RKT traded on average about 38.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38469250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 841.68M. Insiders hold about 70.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.82% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of 1761868800 were 46239840 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1759190400 on 129902637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46239840 and a Short% of Float of 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $1.96B. As of . The current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.48B and the low estimate is $9.72B.