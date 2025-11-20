Gaining Ground: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Closes Higher at 197.92, Up 0.16

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) closed at $197.92 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $197.61. In other words, the price has increased by $0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.675.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

On April 10, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when DeNinno David L sold 5,000 shares for $209.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,049,700 led to the insider holds 55,450 shares of the business.

Mastalerz John A Jr sold 2,766 shares of WAB for $580,860 on Nov 12 ’25. The SVP Fin, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $210.00 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, David DeNinno, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $207.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAB now has a Market Capitalization of 33835845632 and an Enterprise Value of 39055847424. As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.621 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.798.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAB is 1.00, which has changed by -0.002120912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $216.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAB traded on average about 988.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 977580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.10M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.08% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of 1761868800 were 2412782 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2839512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2412782 and a Short% of Float of 1.6199999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WAB is 1.00, which was 0.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004807449. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. . The current Payout Ratio is 13.24% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 11.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $8.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.97. EPS for the following year is $10.16, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $10.56 and $9.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of . The current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.58BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.39BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.16B and the low estimate is $11.74B.