Harley-Davidson, Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 22.96, Down -3.33

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) was $22.96 for the day, down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $23.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $34 previously.

On October 27, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $25.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Do Charles sold 4,136 shares for $25.51 per share. The transaction valued at 105,509 led to the insider holds 183 shares of the business.

Do Charles bought 4,136 shares of HOG for $105,530 on Nov 07 ’25. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,068 shares for $24.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,756 and bolstered with 4,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2790853120 and an Enterprise Value of 6730642944. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.443 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.607.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.35, which has changed by -0.27657628 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $35.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.27%.

Shares Statistics:

HOG traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1889090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.15M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.77% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of 1761868800 were 12380006 with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 1759190400 on 11510347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12380006 and a Short% of Float of 13.65.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.713, HOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030021053. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. . The current Payout Ratio is 20.05% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $551M to a low estimate of $436.42M. As of . The current estimate, Harley-Davidson, Inc’s year-ago sales were $420.49MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.66B.