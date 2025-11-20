Harley-Davidson, Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 22.96, Down -3.33

Ulysses Smith

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) was $22.96 for the day, down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $23.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $34 previously.

On October 27, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $25.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Do Charles sold 4,136 shares for $25.51 per share. The transaction valued at 105,509 led to the insider holds 183 shares of the business.

Do Charles bought 4,136 shares of HOG for $105,530 on Nov 07 ’25. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,068 shares for $24.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,756 and bolstered with 4,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2790853120 and an Enterprise Value of 6730642944. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.443 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.607.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.35, which has changed by -0.27657628 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $35.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.27%.

Shares Statistics:

HOG traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1889090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.15M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.77% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of 1761868800 were 12380006 with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 1759190400 on 11510347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12380006 and a Short% of Float of 13.65.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.713, HOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030021053. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. . The current Payout Ratio is 20.05% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $551M to a low estimate of $436.42M. As of . The current estimate, Harley-Davidson, Inc’s year-ago sales were $420.49MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.66B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.