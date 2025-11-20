In the Green: Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Closes at $2.36, Up/Down -3.28% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $2.36 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cronos Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.28 and its Current Ratio is at 22.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 903669568 and an Enterprise Value of 130745112. As of this moment, Cronos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.988 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.597.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRON is 0.65, which has changed by 0.19024396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRON has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 1261330 over the past ten days. A total of 382.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.19M. Insiders hold about 48.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of 1761868800 were 3162886 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1759190400 on 3228634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3162886 and a Short% of Float of 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Cronos Group Inc (CRON) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company's revenue will be $57.96M this quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.96M to a low estimate of $57.96M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc's year-ago sales were $43.72M. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.86M. There is a high estimate of $66.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.86M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.71M. Based on 2 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $250.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303.92M and the low estimate is $197.9M.