In the Green: NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Closes at $15.31, Up/Down -0.84% from Previous Day

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Closes at $15.31, Up/Down -0.84% from Previous Day

In the latest session, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) closed at $15.31 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $15.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.4055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.235.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NatWest Group Plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 ’25 when The Commissioners of His Majes bought 80,544,153 shares for $3.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 61308108800 and an Enterprise Value of 7999609856. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWG is 0.94, which has changed by 0.5122429 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWG has traded an average of 3.10M shares per day and 2727510 over the past ten days. A total of 4.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.79% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of 1761868800 were 893639 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1759190400 on 2232969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 893639 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWG is 0.65, from 0.19 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012305699. The current Payout Ratio is 39.20% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-08-30 when the company split stock in a 928:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.15B. As of . The current estimate, NatWest Group Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $3.83BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24B. There is a high estimate of $4.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.24B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.7BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.14B and the low estimate is $17.06B.

