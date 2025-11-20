In the Green: Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Closes at $20.57, Up/Down -0.15% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) closed at $20.57 down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $20.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.4372.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Photronics, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.62 and its Current Ratio is at 4.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 5,000 shares for $25.04 per share. The transaction valued at 125,200 led to the insider holds 51,927 shares of the business.

Lee Kang Jyh sold 10,000 shares of PLAB for $253,300 on Oct 06 ’25. The Director now owns 513,350 shares after completing the transaction at $25.33 per share. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $25.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 1237296000 and an Enterprise Value of 1050403136. As of this moment, Photronics,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.593.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLAB is 1.57, which has changed by -0.15711945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLAB has traded an average of 769.88K shares per day and 593700 over the past ten days. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.53M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.61% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of 1761868800 were 4818363 with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 1759190400 on 3064075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4818363 and a Short% of Float of 10.34.