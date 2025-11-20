In the Green: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Closes at $13.18, Up/Down -2.37% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $13.18 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $13.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QuinStreet Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when PAULDINE DAVID J bought 14,117 shares for $22.64 per share.

Wong Gregory sold 8,516 shares of QNST for $194,846 on Feb 18 ’25. The CFO now owns 337,031 shares after completing the transaction at $22.88 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Wong Gregory, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,516 shares for $22.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 747985792 and an Enterprise Value of 646212736. As of this moment, QuinStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.587 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QNST is 0.76, which has changed by -0.39919895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QNST has traded an average of 554.67K shares per day and 630830 over the past ten days. A total of 57.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.73M. Insiders hold about 8.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.14% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of 1761868800 were 1420384 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1759190400 on 1731122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1420384 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $274.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $276.92M to a low estimate of $272.3M. As of . The current estimate, QuinStreet Inc’s year-ago sales were $282.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.6M. There is a high estimate of $328.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.31B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.