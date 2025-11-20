In the Green: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Closes at $13.18, Up/Down -2.37% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $13.18 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $13.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QuinStreet Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when PAULDINE DAVID J bought 14,117 shares for $22.64 per share.

Wong Gregory sold 8,516 shares of QNST for $194,846 on Feb 18 ’25. The CFO now owns 337,031 shares after completing the transaction at $22.88 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Wong Gregory, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,516 shares for $22.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 747985792 and an Enterprise Value of 646212736. As of this moment, QuinStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.587 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QNST is 0.76, which has changed by -0.39919895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QNST has traded an average of 554.67K shares per day and 630830 over the past ten days. A total of 57.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.73M. Insiders hold about 8.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.14% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of 1761868800 were 1420384 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1759190400 on 1731122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1420384 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $274.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $276.92M to a low estimate of $272.3M. As of . The current estimate, QuinStreet Inc’s year-ago sales were $282.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.6M. There is a high estimate of $328.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.31B.