In the Green: United Rentals, Inc (URI) Closes at $792.27, Up/Down -1.03% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) closed at $792.27 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $800.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $809.469 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $791.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Rentals, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

On October 22, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1152.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1050.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when BOBBY GRIFFIN bought 22,500 shares for $700.19 per share.

JOLI LYN GROSS bought 345 shares of URI for $250,138 on May 13 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Gross Joli L., who serves as the SVP, Chief LGL & Sustain. Off. of the company, sold 345 shares for $725.04 each. As a result, the insider received 250,138 and left with 4,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 50975621120 and an Enterprise Value of 65112256512. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.073 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URI is 1.68, which has changed by -0.04786259 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $1021.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $525.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, URI has traded an average of 518.65K shares per day and 526570 over the past ten days. A total of 63.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.25M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.08% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of 1761868800 were 1468301 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1759190400 on 1658625. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1468301 and a Short% of Float of 2.6300002.

Earnings Estimates

United Rentals, Inc (URI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 19.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.07, with high estimates of $10.15 and low estimates of $8.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.44 and $40.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $42.49. EPS for the following year is $47.22, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $52.78 and $43.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.34B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of . The current estimate, United Rentals, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.09BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B. There is a high estimate of $4.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.84B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.62B and the low estimate is $16.66B.

