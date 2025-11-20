Insider’s View: Deciphering BTCS Inc (BTCS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed at $2.79 in the last session, down -7.00% from day before closing price of $3.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Allen Charles W bought 67,501 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 195,078 led to the insider holds 4,666,506 shares of the business.

Allen Charles W bought 19,499 shares of BTCS for $56,547 on Nov 18 ’25. The CEO now owns 4,599,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Allen Charles W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,800 and bolstered with 4,670,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCS now has a Market Capitalization of 134067240 and an Enterprise Value of 195768736. As of this moment, BTCS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 139.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.697 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.857.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCS is 1.66, which has changed by -0.20424402 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTCS traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1828620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.08% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of 1761868800 were 2332531 with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 1759190400 on 2110885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2332531 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.