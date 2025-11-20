Insider’s View: Deciphering Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) closed at $161.64 in the last session, down -0.55% from day before closing price of $162.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.79.

We take a closer look at CRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Joseph LaPlume bought 400 shares for $152.50 per share.

LaPlume Joseph W sold 800 shares of CRL for $126,080 on Aug 18 ’25. The EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop now owns 24,116 shares after completing the transaction at $157.60 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, WALLMAN RICHARD F, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 22,500 shares for $152.00 each.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRL now has a Market Capitalization of 7955188736 and an Enterprise Value of 10424733696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.764.

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRL is 1.65, which has changed by -0.16303623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $203.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.29%.

According to the various share statistics, CRL traded on average about 997.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1382740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.64M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of 1761868800 were 2434747 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2207028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2434747 and a Short% of Float of 5.6900002.

The market rating of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.34 and $10.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.24. EPS for the following year is $10.94, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $12.36 and $10.35.

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $987.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $977.11M. The current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc's year-ago sales were $1B. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.79M. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $981.93M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $4.03B.