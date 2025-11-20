Insider’s View: Deciphering Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) closed at $8.77 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $9.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.79 million shares were traded. LUNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.685.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.25 and its Current Ratio is at 6.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on November 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On October 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On July 22, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when BLITZER MICHAEL bought 141,080 shares for $9.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,307,205 led to the insider holds 1,831,248 shares of the business.

BLITZER MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares of LUNR for $883,230 on Nov 13 ’25. The Director now owns 1,931,248 shares after completing the transaction at $8.83 per share. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,254 shares for $13.49 each. As a result, the insider received 542,970 and left with 3,494,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNR now has a Market Capitalization of 1045837952 and an Enterprise Value of 1443105920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.561 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUNR is 1.50, which has changed by -0.34119326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has reached a high of $24.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUNR traded on average about 7.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6822520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 9.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.83% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNR as of 1761868800 were 29245437 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1759190400 on 29068059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29245437 and a Short% of Float of 25.790000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $53.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.89M to a low estimate of $52M. As of . The current estimate, Intuitive Machines Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.66MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.28M. There is a high estimate of $85.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $444.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $249.9M.