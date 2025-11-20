Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed at $95.98 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $96.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.7825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FWONK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when CAREY CHASE sold 81,006 shares for $102.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,334,322 led to the insider holds 93,102 shares of the business.

CAREY CHASE sold 109,121 shares of FWONK for $11,189,255 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 93,102 shares after completing the transaction at $102.54 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Wilm Renee L, who serves as the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of the company, sold 11,200 shares for $91.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,164 and left with 21,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWONK now has a Market Capitalization of 24000206848 and an Enterprise Value of 28565204992. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 153.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.071 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWONK is 0.73, which has changed by 0.13626218 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $109.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FWONK traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1653520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.43M. Insiders hold about 10.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.03% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of 1761868800 were 6017836 with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 1759190400 on 5868925. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6017836 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Liberty Media Corp (FWONK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of . The current estimate, Liberty Media Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.17BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $637.72M. There is a high estimate of $753.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.21M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.72B.