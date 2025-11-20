Insider’s View: Deciphering Masimo Corp (MASI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $140.94 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $143.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MASI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.92 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

On December 27, 2024, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $194.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Muhsin Bilal bought 25,061 shares for $141.80 per share.

Muhsin Bilal bought 50,000 shares of MASI for $7,093,910 on Sep 26 ’25. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, Muhsin Bilal, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $140.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 7570443776 and an Enterprise Value of 7844343808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.595 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MASI is 1.23, which has changed by -0.14924312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $194.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MASI traded on average about 705.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 955390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.35M. Insiders hold about 6.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.04% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of 1761868800 were 3815879 with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 1759190400 on 3809794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3815879 and a Short% of Float of 10.37.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Masimo Corp (MASI) is a result of the insights provided by 8.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $5.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $407.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.55M to a low estimate of $405.6M. As of . The current estimate, Masimo Corp’s year-ago sales were $600.7MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.97M. There is a high estimate of $404.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.61B.