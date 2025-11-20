Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. ITRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.925.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRG now has a Market Capitalization of 504529504 and an Enterprise Value of 446206528. As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.036 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.047.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITRG is 0.79, which has changed by 2.1939979 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRG has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITRG traded 2.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2860440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.25M. Insiders hold about 5.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRG as of 1761868800 were 1007948 with a Short Ratio of 0.44, compared to 1759190400 on 1130212. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1007948 and a Short% of Float of 0.62.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347M and the low estimate is $224.5M.