Investor’s Delight: BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) Closes Weak at 101.43, Down -1.07

Abby Carey

Companies

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) was $101.43 for the day, down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $102.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.175.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.02 and its Current Ratio is at 7.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $134 previously.

On May 29, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $110.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Medine GmbH bought 1,114,130 shares for $111.70 per share.

Jeggle Helmut Wolfgang bought 150,000 shares of BNTX for $15,514,500 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, ATHOS KG, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $112.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 24389396480 and an Enterprise Value of 10107196416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.206 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.606.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNTX is 1.28, which has changed by -0.05266559 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $129.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.32%.

Shares Statistics:

BNTX traded an average of 914.49K shares per day over the past three months and 974670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.79M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of 1761868800 were 6085838 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1759190400 on 6224408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6085838 and a Short% of Float of 6.59.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.03, with high estimates of -$1.39 and low estimates of -$3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$12.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and -$10.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $659M. As of . The current estimate, BioNTech SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.2M. There is a high estimate of $284.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $1.58B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.