Investor’s Delight: BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) Closes Weak at 101.43, Down -1.07

The closing price of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) was $101.43 for the day, down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $102.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.175.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.02 and its Current Ratio is at 7.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $134 previously.

On May 29, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $110.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Medine GmbH bought 1,114,130 shares for $111.70 per share.

Jeggle Helmut Wolfgang bought 150,000 shares of BNTX for $15,514,500 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, ATHOS KG, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $112.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 24389396480 and an Enterprise Value of 10107196416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.206 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.606.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNTX is 1.28, which has changed by -0.05266559 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $129.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.32%.

Shares Statistics:

BNTX traded an average of 914.49K shares per day over the past three months and 974670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.79M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of 1761868800 were 6085838 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1759190400 on 6224408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6085838 and a Short% of Float of 6.59.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.03, with high estimates of -$1.39 and low estimates of -$3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$12.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and -$10.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $659M. As of . The current estimate, BioNTech SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.2M. There is a high estimate of $284.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $1.58B.