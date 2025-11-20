Investor’s Delight: Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Closes Weak at 34.12, Down -2.35

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) was $34.12 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $34.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.085.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YOU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On August 06, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $37.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Wiener Adam sold 6,000 shares for $36.04 per share. The transaction valued at 216,240 led to the insider holds 187,634 shares of the business.

Wiener Adam bought 6,000 shares of YOU for $216,240 on Nov 06 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Wiener Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $33.02 each. As a result, the insider received 264,160 and left with 193,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 4600314880 and an Enterprise Value of 2936856832. As of this moment, Clear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YOU is 1.16, which has changed by 0.34955585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.57%.

Shares Statistics:

YOU traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 2103720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.69M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.88% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of 1761868800 were 17256284 with a Short Ratio of 10.24, compared to 1759190400 on 17741344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17256284 and a Short% of Float of 31.840000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.04M to a low estimate of $235M. As of . The current estimate, Clear Secure Inc’s year-ago sales were $206.27MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.99M. There is a high estimate of $242.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $770.49MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $976.5M.