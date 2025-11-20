Investor’s Delight: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Closes Weak at 9.89, Down -2.27

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) was $9.89 for the day, down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $10.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 371.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when DeGolyer Donald W sold 17,801 shares for $10.54 per share. The transaction valued at 187,623 led to the insider holds 119,858 shares of the business.

Dayal Sujata Tyagi sold 8,552 shares of EBS for $85,520 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 88,980 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, DONALD DEGOLYER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,801 shares for $10.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 527642400 and an Enterprise Value of 944922432. As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.198 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBS is 2.35, which has changed by 0.13963962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.84%.

Shares Statistics:

EBS traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 965330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 3.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.63% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of 1761868800 were 8220839 with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 1759190400 on 9606551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8220839 and a Short% of Float of 15.82.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $215M. As of . The current estimate, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.7MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $275M. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $809.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $809.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B.