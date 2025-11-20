Investor’s Delight: Immersion Corp (IMMR) Closes Weak at 5.84, Down -4.73

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) was $5.84 for the day, down -4.73% from the previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. IMMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when DODSON J MICHAEL sold 5,921 shares for $7.53 per share. The transaction valued at 44,585 led to the insider holds 39,132 shares of the business.

MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 27,150 shares of IMMR for $204,982 on Mar 20 ’25. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 1,450,693 shares after completing the transaction at $7.55 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, Singer Eric, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 42,638 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 320,211 and bolstered with 2,161,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMR now has a Market Capitalization of 195088752 and an Enterprise Value of 604553152. As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.706 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.498.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMMR is 0.91, which has changed by -0.29214782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.84%.

Shares Statistics:

IMMR traded an average of 408.13K shares per day over the past three months and 414840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 16.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of 1761868800 were 2727616 with a Short Ratio of 6.68, compared to 1759190400 on 2459510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2727616 and a Short% of Float of 9.99.