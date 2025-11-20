Investor’s Delight: Immersion Corp (IMMR) Closes Weak at 5.84, Down -4.73

Abby Carey

Companies

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) was $5.84 for the day, down -4.73% from the previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. IMMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when DODSON J MICHAEL sold 5,921 shares for $7.53 per share. The transaction valued at 44,585 led to the insider holds 39,132 shares of the business.

MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 27,150 shares of IMMR for $204,982 on Mar 20 ’25. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 1,450,693 shares after completing the transaction at $7.55 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, Singer Eric, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 42,638 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 320,211 and bolstered with 2,161,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMR now has a Market Capitalization of 195088752 and an Enterprise Value of 604553152. As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.706 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.498.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMMR is 0.91, which has changed by -0.29214782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.84%.

Shares Statistics:

IMMR traded an average of 408.13K shares per day over the past three months and 414840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 16.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of 1761868800 were 2727616 with a Short Ratio of 6.68, compared to 1759190400 on 2459510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2727616 and a Short% of Float of 9.99.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.