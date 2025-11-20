Investor’s Delight: Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Closes Weak at 19.23, Down -14.23

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) was $19.23 for the day, down -14.23% from the previous closing price of $22.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.83 million shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.6601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Smart Defender Ltd bought 91,623 shares for $44.53 per share.

Zhiqiang He bought 50,000 shares of QFIN for $2,260,000 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Holy Vanguard Ltd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 780,000 shares for $42.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2655775488 and an Enterprise Value of 2642495232. As of this moment, Qfin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.141 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.284.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QFIN is 0.47, which has changed by -0.36324906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $48.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.24%.

Shares Statistics:

QFIN traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 1418300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.15M. Insiders hold about 8.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.41% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of 1761868800 were 4065027 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 5060678. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4065027 and a Short% of Float of 3.7600000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.4, with high estimates of $13.4 and low estimates of $13.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $51.85 and $44.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $47.65. EPS for the following year is $49.92, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $62.57 and $31.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.17BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.21B and the low estimate is $15.86B.