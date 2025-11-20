Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) closed the day trading at $223.55 down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $230.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50.25 million shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.7101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $290 from $270 previously.

On October 14, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $300.

Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when FORREST E NORROD bought 19,450 shares for $229.38 per share.

Papermaster Mark D sold 17,108 shares of AMD for $4,107,935 on Nov 14 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer & EVP now owns 1,714,505 shares after completing the transaction at $240.12 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, MARK PAPERMASTER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 17,108 shares for $240.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 363948703744 and an Enterprise Value of 360575696896. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.258 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMD is 1.93, which has changed by 0.6749582 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $267.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMD traded about 57.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMD traded about 59361560 shares per day. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62B. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.12% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of 1761868800 were 37184848 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1759190400 on 37942273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37184848 and a Short% of Float of 2.29.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 33.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $7.92 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $9.63B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8B to a low estimate of $9.6B. As of . The current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.66BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.28B. There is a high estimate of $10B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.32B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79BBased on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.43B and the low estimate is $36.51B.

