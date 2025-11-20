Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) closed the day trading at $223.55 down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $230.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50.25 million shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.7101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $290 from $270 previously.

On October 14, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $300.

Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when FORREST E NORROD bought 19,450 shares for $229.38 per share.

Papermaster Mark D sold 17,108 shares of AMD for $4,107,935 on Nov 14 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer & EVP now owns 1,714,505 shares after completing the transaction at $240.12 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, MARK PAPERMASTER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 17,108 shares for $240.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 363948703744 and an Enterprise Value of 360575696896. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.258 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMD is 1.93, which has changed by 0.6749582 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $267.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMD traded about 57.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMD traded about 59361560 shares per day. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62B. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.12% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of 1761868800 were 37184848 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1759190400 on 37942273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37184848 and a Short% of Float of 2.29.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 33.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $7.92 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $9.63B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8B to a low estimate of $9.6B. As of . The current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.66BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.28B. There is a high estimate of $10B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.32B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79BBased on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.43B and the low estimate is $36.51B.