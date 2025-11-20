Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed the day trading at $13.55 down -4.85% from the previous closing price of $14.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.80.

On December 11, 2024, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $36.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Lal Tarun bought 8,060 shares for $31.26 per share. The transaction valued at 251,916 led to the insider holds 8,060 shares of the business.

Mulleady John sold 5,931 shares of PLAY for $194,460 on Jun 17 ’25. The SVP, RE & Dev now owns 42,550 shares after completing the transaction at $32.79 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, John Mulleady, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,931 shares for $32.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 469731936 and an Enterprise Value of 4002232064. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLAY is 1.77, which has changed by -0.58240473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $40.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLAY traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLAY traded about 1356790 shares per day. A total of 34.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.84M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.01% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of 1761868800 were 8897344 with a Short Ratio of 6.20, compared to 1759190400 on 6844988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8897344 and a Short% of Float of 66.019994.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $460.66M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.7M to a low estimate of $451.5M. As of . The current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $453MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.99M. There is a high estimate of $597.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.22B.