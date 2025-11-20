Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Eventbrite Inc (EB)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) closed the day trading at $2.56 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $2.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.515.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Sagi Vivek sold 189,789 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 443,556 led to the insider holds 477,199 shares of the business.

Sagi Vivek bought 189,789 shares of EB for $402,353 on May 14 ’25. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Baker Charles, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.55 each. As a result, the insider received 71,050 and left with 617,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EB now has a Market Capitalization of 250048384 and an Enterprise Value of 23104400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.078 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.837.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EB is 1.42, which has changed by -0.27374303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EB traded about 562.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EB traded about 851240 shares per day. A total of 80.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.94M. Insiders hold about 23.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.86% stake in the company. Shares short for EB as of 1761868800 were 2799779 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1759190400 on 3240632. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2799779 and a Short% of Float of 3.49.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Eventbrite Inc (EB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $73.13M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.3M to a low estimate of $73M. As of . The current estimate, Eventbrite Inc’s year-ago sales were $76.46MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.5M. There is a high estimate of $73.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $325.07MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.32M and the low estimate is $303.37M.

