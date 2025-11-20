Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) closed the day trading at $0.95 up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. SGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9107.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.07 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGD now has a Market Capitalization of 8379388 and an Enterprise Value of 34479932. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.937 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGD is 3.31, which has changed by -0.4486034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGD has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGD traded about 405.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGD traded about 322510 shares per day. A total of 4.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.58M. Insiders hold about 71.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SGD as of 1761868800 were 185383 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1759190400 on 166567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 185383 and a Short% of Float of 2.21.