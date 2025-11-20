Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) closed the day trading at $9.57 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $10.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UTZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On April 23, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Lissette Dylan bought 7,010 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 70,029 led to the insider holds 160,694 shares of the business.

Lissette Dylan bought 7,901 shares of UTZ for $78,909 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 153,684 shares after completing the transaction at $9.99 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Series U of UM Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 85,000 shares for $10.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 890,800 and bolstered with 3,485,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 837468544 and an Enterprise Value of 2982258432. As of this moment, Utz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 151.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.074 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.317.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UTZ is 0.93, which has changed by -0.40567714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $17.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UTZ traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UTZ traded about 1536160 shares per day. A total of 87.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.65M. Insiders hold about 19.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.66% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of 1761868800 were 5938441 with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 1759190400 on 6509655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5938441 and a Short% of Float of 11.89.