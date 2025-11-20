Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 33.43, Down by -1.68

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $34.0 in the prior trading day, Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) closed at $33.43, down -1.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. DRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On August 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On June 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2025, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Baylouny John sold 8,481 shares for $43.69 per share. The transaction valued at 370,535 led to the insider holds 106,007 shares of the business.

Baylouny John bought 8,481 shares of DRS for $370,535 on Oct 15 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Baylouny John, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 11,420 shares for $41.78 each. As a result, the insider received 477,128 and left with 114,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRS now has a Market Capitalization of 8896513024 and an Enterprise Value of 9055272960. As of this moment, Leonardo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.537 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRS is 0.52, which has changed by -0.047619045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has reached a high of $49.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1294440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.47M. Insiders hold about 71.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.31% stake in the company. Shares short for DRS as of 1761868800 were 2401105 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1759190400 on 2489643. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2401105 and a Short% of Float of 3.18.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007941177. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DRS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-14 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $996.46M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $975.8M. As of . The current estimate, Leonardo DRS Inc’s year-ago sales were $981MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.6M. There is a high estimate of $893M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $808.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.77B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.