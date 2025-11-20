Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 33.43, Down by -1.68

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $34.0 in the prior trading day, Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) closed at $33.43, down -1.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. DRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On August 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On June 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Baylouny John sold 8,481 shares for $43.69 per share. The transaction valued at 370,535 led to the insider holds 106,007 shares of the business.

Baylouny John bought 8,481 shares of DRS for $370,535 on Oct 15 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Baylouny John, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 11,420 shares for $41.78 each. As a result, the insider received 477,128 and left with 114,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRS now has a Market Capitalization of 8896513024 and an Enterprise Value of 9055272960. As of this moment, Leonardo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.537 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRS is 0.52, which has changed by -0.047619045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has reached a high of $49.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1294440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.47M. Insiders hold about 71.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.31% stake in the company. Shares short for DRS as of 1761868800 were 2401105 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1759190400 on 2489643. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2401105 and a Short% of Float of 3.18.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007941177. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DRS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-14 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $996.46M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $975.8M. As of . The current estimate, Leonardo DRS Inc’s year-ago sales were $981MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.6M. There is a high estimate of $893M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $808.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.77B.