LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 28.44, Down -0.87

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.44, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $28.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RAMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On October 29, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 29, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when OMAR TAWAKOL bought 4,000 shares for $26.90 per share.

OMAR TAWAKOL bought 14,279 shares of RAMP for $401,954 on Sep 30 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 12,734 shares for $27.94 each. As a result, the insider received 355,788 and left with 63,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1865818112 and an Enterprise Value of 1466563072. As of this moment, LiveRamp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.883 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAMP is 1.14, which has changed by -0.055939436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $36.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RAMP traded 610.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 731220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.44M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.41% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of 1761868800 were 2173533 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1759190400 on 1687282. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2173533 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $211.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.7M to a low estimate of $210.21M. As of . The current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $195.41MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.38M. There is a high estimate of $208.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $812.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.58MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $883.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.8M and the low estimate is $871.4M.