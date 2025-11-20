Market Highlights: Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) Ends on a High Note at 40.61

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $40.61 in the last session, up 0.89% from day before closing price of $40.25. In other words, the price has increased by $0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Screnar Ryan Thomas bought 979 shares for $41.88 per share. The transaction valued at 40,996 led to the insider holds 10,842 shares of the business.

Groom Lee Kenneth bought 2,425 shares of GBCI for $100,056 on Nov 06 ’25. The Chief Experience Officer now owns 14,343 shares after completing the transaction at $41.26 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, COPHER RON J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO of the company, bought 2,400 shares for $41.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,808 and bolstered with 96,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5276918784 and an Enterprise Value of 7597676032. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBCI is 0.77, which has changed by -0.29497284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $60.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBCI traded on average about 933.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 853120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.19M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of 1761868800 were 5109451 with a Short Ratio of 5.47, compared to 1759190400 on 5471252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5109451 and a Short% of Float of 4.97.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GBCI is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03279503. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. . The current Payout Ratio is 78.61% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-15 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.8M to a low estimate of $300M. As of . The current estimate, Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s year-ago sales were $222.99MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.03M. There is a high estimate of $310.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.08MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.3B.