Market Highlights: ManpowerGroup (MAN) Ends on a Low Note at 27.19

Ulysses Smith

Companies

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) closed at $27.19 in the last session, down -2.23% from day before closing price of $27.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.8512.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAN now has a Market Capitalization of 1258820352 and an Enterprise Value of 2621920256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.149 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAN is 0.89, which has changed by -0.5425987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $65.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAN traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1141570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.53M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.89% stake in the company. Shares short for MAN as of 1761868800 were 4785961 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1759190400 on 4451473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4785961 and a Short% of Float of 12.620000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAN is 2.26, which was 2.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08126573. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.59B. As of . The current estimate, ManpowerGroup’s year-ago sales were $4.4BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.37B. There is a high estimate of $4.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.88B and the low estimate is $18.27B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.