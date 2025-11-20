Market Highlights: ManpowerGroup (MAN) Ends on a Low Note at 27.19

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) closed at $27.19 in the last session, down -2.23% from day before closing price of $27.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.8512.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAN now has a Market Capitalization of 1258820352 and an Enterprise Value of 2621920256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.149 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAN is 0.89, which has changed by -0.5425987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $65.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAN traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1141570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.53M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.89% stake in the company. Shares short for MAN as of 1761868800 were 4785961 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1759190400 on 4451473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4785961 and a Short% of Float of 12.620000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAN is 2.26, which was 2.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08126573. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.59B. As of . The current estimate, ManpowerGroup’s year-ago sales were $4.4BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.37B. There is a high estimate of $4.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.88B and the low estimate is $18.27B.