Market Highlights: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Ends on a Low Note at 148.92

The price of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $148.92 in the last session, down -2.78% from day before closing price of $153.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Zinman Eran bought 2,500 shares for $205.24 per share.

Aviad Eyal bought 8,332 shares of MNDY for $1,644,820 on Oct 24 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Zinman Eran, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $193.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 7677043712 and an Enterprise Value of 6077591040. As of this moment, Monday.Com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.212 whereas that against EBITDA is 407.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNDY is 1.32, which has changed by -0.44554043 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $342.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNDY traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2153520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.02M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.31% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of 1761868800 were 3035467 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1759190400 on 3361614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3035467 and a Short% of Float of 6.859999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 24.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.5M to a low estimate of $328.27M. As of . The current estimate, Monday.Com Ltd’s year-ago sales were $267.98MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.84M. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.9M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972MBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.47B.