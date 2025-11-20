Market Highlights: Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) Ends on a Low Note at 12.89

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) closed at $12.89 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $13.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. OPRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 05, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Jacobsen Frode bought 50,000 shares for $19.41 per share.

Song Lin bought 50,000 shares of OPRA for $970,500 on Sep 18 ’25. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, Song Lin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $16.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRA now has a Market Capitalization of 1155563520 and an Enterprise Value of 1045345472. As of this moment, Opera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPRA is 1.25, which has changed by -0.32072538 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPRA has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPRA traded on average about 926.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.65M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.85% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRA as of 1761868800 were 2722742 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1759190400 on 2167783. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2722742 and a Short% of Float of 9.6999995.

Earnings Estimates

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $164.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.27M to a low estimate of $163.5M. As of . The current estimate, Opera Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $145.83MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.82M. There is a high estimate of $163.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.65MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.05M and the low estimate is $667.1M.