Market Highlights: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Ends on a Low Note at 10.93

The price of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) closed at $10.93 in the last session, down -2.84% from day before closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 2.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 09 ’25 when Simpson Curran sold 20,811 shares for $12.62 per share. The transaction valued at 262,635 led to the insider holds 216,162 shares of the business.

CURRAN M SIMPSON bought 20,811 shares of RGNX for $254,310 on Oct 09 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Simpson Curran, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $10.03 each. As a result, the insider received 76,469 and left with 236,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 553310336 and an Enterprise Value of 547245312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.392 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGNX is 1.17, which has changed by 0.22549021 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $13.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RGNX traded on average about 570.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.13M. Insiders hold about 8.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.89% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of 1761868800 were 4548522 with a Short Ratio of 7.97, compared to 1759190400 on 4984961. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4548522 and a Short% of Float of 10.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.37, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.43 and -$5.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $66.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.93M to a low estimate of $22M. As of . The current estimate, Regenxbio Inc’s year-ago sales were $21.21MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.53M. There is a high estimate of $276.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.33MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.6M and the low estimate is $140.63M.

