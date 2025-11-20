Market Insight: Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $85.91

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) closed at $85.91 down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $88.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.31 million shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.535.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

On October 31, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $105.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Webster Meridith sold 5,430 shares for $87.84 per share. The transaction valued at 476,971 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MERIDITH WEBSTER bought 5,430 shares of EL for $476,993 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, STERNLICHT BARRY S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,972 shares for $91.83 each. As a result, the insider received 364,749 and left with 34,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 30958551040 and an Enterprise Value of 38161547264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.642 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EL is 1.18, which has changed by 0.3174746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $104.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EL has traded an average of 3.73M shares per day and 4508080 over the past ten days. A total of 234.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.02M. Insiders hold about 35.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of 1761868800 were 7130497 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1759190400 on 9129695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7130497 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EL is 1.40, from 1.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015898252. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) is the result of assessments by 19.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $3.42 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $4.14B. As of . The current estimate, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s year-ago sales were $4BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.32BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16B and the low estimate is $14.93B.