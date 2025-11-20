Market Insight: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $20.1

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) closed at $20.1 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Levi Strauss & Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On October 03, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $27.

On September 25, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 25, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Jedrzejek David sold 4,341 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 89,425 led to the insider holds 93,571 shares of the business.

Jedrzejek David bought 4,341 shares of LEVI for $89,425 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Haas Margaret E., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $24.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,206,905 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 7952654336 and an Enterprise Value of 9444874240. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.433 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEVI is 1.32, which has changed by 0.27363813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $24.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEVI has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2080780 over the past ten days. A total of 395.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.88M. Insiders hold about 73.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.32% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of 1761868800 were 7962152 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1759190400 on 8085188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7962152 and a Short% of Float of 7.8200005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEVI is 0.54, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02605703. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.2.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 14.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of . The current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.68B and the low estimate is $6.43B.