Market Insight: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $20.1

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) closed at $20.1 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Levi Strauss & Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On October 03, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $27.

On September 25, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 25, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Jedrzejek David sold 4,341 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 89,425 led to the insider holds 93,571 shares of the business.

Jedrzejek David bought 4,341 shares of LEVI for $89,425 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Haas Margaret E., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $24.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,206,905 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 7952654336 and an Enterprise Value of 9444874240. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.433 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEVI is 1.32, which has changed by 0.27363813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $24.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEVI has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2080780 over the past ten days. A total of 395.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.88M. Insiders hold about 73.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.32% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of 1761868800 were 7962152 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1759190400 on 8085188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7962152 and a Short% of Float of 7.8200005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEVI is 0.54, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02605703. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.2.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 14.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of . The current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.68B and the low estimate is $6.43B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.