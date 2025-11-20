Market Insight: Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $2.73

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) closed at $2.73 down -5.54% from its previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens & Minor, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86.

On July 19, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

On February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $24.Leerink Partners initiated its Market Perform rating on February 26, 2024, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 720,000 shares for $5.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,708,000 led to the insider holds 12,282,955 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 492,852 shares of OMI for $2,617,044 on Aug 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 13,100,807 shares after completing the transaction at $5.31 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 325,000 shares for $5.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,774,500 and bolstered with 12,607,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 211156192 and an Enterprise Value of 2420963328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.225 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.779.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMI is 1.41, which has changed by -0.76369584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $15.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMI has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 2147760 over the past ten days. A total of 77.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.27M. Insiders hold about 3.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.83% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of 1761868800 were 8082579 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1759190400 on 7796151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8082579 and a Short% of Float of 18.709999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $714.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $721M to a low estimate of $702M. As of . The current estimate, Owens & Minor, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.7BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.27M. There is a high estimate of $661.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.7BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.53B.