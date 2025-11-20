Market Insight: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $39.42

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) closed at $39.42 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $39.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Progress Software Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Pitt Ian sold 409 shares for $46.20 per share. The transaction valued at 18,896 led to the insider holds 7,368 shares of the business.

IAN PITT bought 409 shares of PRGS for $18,884 on Oct 06 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, WANG YUFAN STEPHANIE, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,428 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider received 66,059 and left with 668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1699330944 and an Enterprise Value of 3043233536. As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.581.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRGS is 0.65, which has changed by -0.4194675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $70.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRGS has traded an average of 805.29K shares per day and 530970 over the past ten days. A total of 42.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.06M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGS as of 1761868800 were 5065279 with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 1759190400 on 5192675. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5065279 and a Short% of Float of 17.7.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. . The current Payout Ratio is 34.08% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-08-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $252.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $250.92M. As of . The current estimate, Progress Software Corp’s year-ago sales were $214.96MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.59M. There is a high estimate of $249.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $980.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.41MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $984.87M.