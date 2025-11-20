Market Insight: ST Microelectronics (STM)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $22.35

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) closed at $22.35 up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $22.34. In other words, the price has increased by $0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. STM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ST Microelectronics’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 3.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On September 04, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STM now has a Market Capitalization of 20160024576 and an Enterprise Value of 17781536768. As of this moment, ST’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.508 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.291.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STM is 1.56, which has changed by -0.08964956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $33.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STM has traded an average of 6.09M shares per day and 5278950 over the past ten days. A total of 892.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 892.33M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.46% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of 1761868800 were 8145560 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 8660447. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8145560 and a Short% of Float of 1.27.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STM is 0.36, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016114593. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. . The current Payout Ratio is 18.49% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-09 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of ST Microelectronics (STM) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of . The current estimate, ST Microelectronics’s year-ago sales were $3.32BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.92B. There is a high estimate of $2.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.27BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $12.54B.

