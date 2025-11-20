Market Insights: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)’s Notable Gain of 2.37%, Closing at $31.5

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ACM Research Inc’s stock clocked out at $31.5, up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $30.77. In other words, the price has increased by $2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.48 and its Current Ratio is at 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Feng Lisa sold 15,000 shares for $33.77 per share. The transaction valued at 506,550 led to the insider holds 50,001 shares of the business.

Feng Lisa sold 15,000 shares of ACMR for $491,400 on Nov 12 ’25. The insider now owns 50,001 shares after completing the transaction at $32.76 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, LISA YI LU FENG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $33.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACMR now has a Market Capitalization of 2043608192 and an Enterprise Value of 1663379200. As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.889 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACMR is 1.51, which has changed by 0.60427535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $45.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACMR traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1892090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.15M. Insiders hold about 16.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of 1761868800 were 4022370 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 5359403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4022370 and a Short% of Float of 7.1100004.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $248.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.83M to a low estimate of $235M. As of . The current estimate, ACM Research Inc’s year-ago sales were $223.47MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.38M. There is a high estimate of $240M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $906.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.12MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $980.38M.