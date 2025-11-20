Market Insights: Kennametal Inc (KMT)’s Notable Drop of -1.24%, Closing at $25.45

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kennametal Inc’s stock clocked out at $25.45, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $25.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. KMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On December 06, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 ’25 when Chowbey Sanjay bought 10,000 shares for $21.75 per share. The transaction valued at 217,530 led to the insider holds 77,595 shares of the business.

Cardenas Franklin sold 20,470 shares of KMT for $578,052 on Dec 04 ’24. The Vice President now owns 39,581 shares after completing the transaction at $28.24 per share. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Cardenas Franklin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,470 shares for $28.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1940144384 and an Enterprise Value of 2516039424. As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.269 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMT is 1.41, which has changed by -0.10613942 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $29.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMT traded 878.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1205280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.99M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KMT as of 1761868800 were 3811478 with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 1759190400 on 3643296. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3811478 and a Short% of Float of 9.120000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.8, KMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03104385. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. . The current Payout Ratio is 66.92% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-12-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Kennametal Inc (KMT) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $513.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.36M to a low estimate of $510.7M. As of . The current estimate, Kennametal Inc’s year-ago sales were $482.05MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.98M. There is a high estimate of $546.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.07B.