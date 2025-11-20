Market Insights: Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY)’s Notable Gain of 0.97%, Closing at $1.04

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.04, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On October 06, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On February 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCY now has a Market Capitalization of 110392232 and an Enterprise Value of 98875240.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONCY is 0.91, which has changed by 0.051020384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONCY traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 647250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.63M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of 1761868800 were 3224022 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1759190400 on 2757627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3224022 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.39.