Market Insights: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)’s Notable Gain of 0.58%, Closing at $81.61

As of close of business last night, Qorvo Inc’s stock clocked out at $81.61, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $81.14. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QRVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On November 04, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when HARDING JOHN R sold 903 shares for $82.82 per share. The transaction valued at 74,786 led to the insider holds 9,190 shares of the business.

HARDING JOHN R bought 903 shares of QRVO for $74,787 on Nov 17 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 13,612 shares for $95.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,293,140 and left with 54,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 7561514496 and an Enterprise Value of 7986412544. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.108.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QRVO is 1.39, which has changed by 0.19552088 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $106.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QRVO traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1303880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.61M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.46% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of 1761868800 were 2188929 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1759190400 on 3009941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2188929 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 18.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.48 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $7.0, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.55.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $984.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $900M. As of . The current estimate, Qorvo Inc’s year-ago sales were $916.32MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $907.98M. There is a high estimate of $962.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $867.29M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.72BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.99B and the low estimate is $3.67B.

