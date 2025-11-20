Market Insights: Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN)’s Notable Drop of -2.06%, Closing at $23.27

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.27, down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.8595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.135.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $23 from $24 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1392251520 and an Enterprise Value of 2149173504. As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.718 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.368.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WERN is 1.10, which has changed by -0.39541984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $41.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WERN traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 896210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.72M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.41% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of 1761868800 were 3143568 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 3347616. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3143568 and a Short% of Float of 7.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, WERN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023569023. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. . The current Payout Ratio is 102.51% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-10-01 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $768.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $784.27M to a low estimate of $753.36M. As of . The current estimate, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s year-ago sales were $754.68MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $743.66M. There is a high estimate of $759.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $728.31M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $3.06B.