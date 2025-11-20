Market Momentum: Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Registers a -13.28% Decrease, Closing at $3.46

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) closed the day trading at $3.46 down -13.28% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.92 million shares were traded. DGXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.282.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGXX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.57 and its Current Ratio is at 4.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGXX now has a Market Capitalization of 224696000 and an Enterprise Value of 98551608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.162 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DGXX is 6.35, which has changed by 1.1451614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DGXX has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGXX traded about 3.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGXX traded about 5983850 shares per day. Insiders hold about 22.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.54% stake in the company. Shares short for DGXX as of 1761868800 were 1027328 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1759190400 on 600299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1027328 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $9.54M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.54M to a low estimate of $9.54M. As of . The current estimate, Digi Power X Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.05MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.64M. There is a high estimate of $15.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.64M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.97M and the low estimate is $46.57M.