Market Momentum: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Registers a 0.66% Increase, Closing at $16.9

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) closed the day trading at $16.9 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $16.79. In other words, the price has increased by $0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.24 million shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.3401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 10658989056 and an Enterprise Value of 86131504. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMY is 0.96, which has changed by 0.7544409 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMY traded about 6.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMY traded about 4350690 shares per day. A total of 624.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 624.58M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of 1761868800 were 3717622 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1759190400 on 5394060. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3717622 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

HMY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 3.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22751637. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.9BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.31B and the low estimate is $105.77B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.