Market Momentum: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Registers a 0.66% Increase, Closing at $16.9

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) closed the day trading at $16.9 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $16.79. In other words, the price has increased by $0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.24 million shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.3401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 10658989056 and an Enterprise Value of 86131504. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMY is 0.96, which has changed by 0.7544409 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMY traded about 6.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMY traded about 4350690 shares per day. A total of 624.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 624.58M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of 1761868800 were 3717622 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1759190400 on 5394060. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3717622 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

HMY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 3.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22751637. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.9BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.31B and the low estimate is $105.77B.